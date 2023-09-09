After receiving subpoenas, former President Donald Trump official Peter Navarro has been convicted for contempt against Congress.

Videos by Rare

The original subpoenas came from the January 6 committee. They were seeking his testimony and certain documents surrounding the Capitol riot in 2021, however, Peter Navarro failed to respond to the subpoenas.

This means that, instead of being tried for the January 6 event, Peter Navarro was convicted for not complying.

Early on, Navarro told reporters: “I said from the beginning, this is going to the Supreme Court. I said from the beginning, I am willing to go to prison to settle this issue. I’m willing to do that. But I also know that the likelihood of me going to prison is relatively small because we are right on this issue,” yet here we are.

Trump Official Navarro Convicted By DOJ On Two Counts

As reported by Trending Politics, Peter Navarro has consistently and openly criticized the Department of Justice for how they are handling the January 6 case. He talked about how the Department of Justice is being weaponized against political opponents.

Take Donald Trump for example. The DOJ has been under fire for the seemingly ridiculous amount of indictments brought against Trump leading up to an important stage in his campaigning. Whatever the case, it looks like the DOJ did not take Navarro’s comments well as they swiftly convicted him, very irregular compared to the typical federal proceeding.

Navarro and his lawyers have tried to argue that failing to respond to the subpoenas was simply ignorance, and unintentional. Unfortunately for him, that fell through. As reported by the New York Post, Navarro now faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000, and a minimum of 30 days in jail, per crime. He is set to be sentenced on January 12th of 2024.

Read More: DOJ Plans To Indict Hunter Biden By The End Of The Month

Watch Laura Loomer and Roger Stone break a bombshell story on the StoneZONE below…