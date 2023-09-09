Renowned Comedian Dead At 82

The beloved and renowned Mike Yarwood, known for his comedy and impersonations, has passed away as of September 8th, 2023, at 82 years of age.

Mike Yarwood was born in 1941, in the UK. By the 1960’s and 1970’s he had become a household name due to his legendary impersonations of politicians and celebrities. According to the Daily Mail, Yarwood spent the last of his days at the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House.

Following his passing on Friday, the Royal Variety Charity shared their tribute to the acclaimed man: “He leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of the legendary comedian and impersonator, #MikeYarwood, OBE. Mike leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry. We send our deepest condolences to Mike's family, his many friends and fans. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fiz8pjmZM3 — Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) September 8, 2023

Highlighting Yarwood’s work they added: “Mike Yarwood quickly rose to prominence for his exceptional ability to mimic the voices and mannerisms of countless celebrities and public figures. His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions and his unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world.”

A couple of Mike Yarwood’s most famous impersonations included: Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and then-Prince Charles. On top of this, Yarwood’s show is attributed with the record for the most viewers on Christmas Day, reaching a stunning 21.4 million viewers in 1977, per Metro.

The director-general of BBC, Tim Davie, shared: “Mike Yarwood was simply one of the greats. Part of the golden generation of entertainers that defined television for decades. From Harold Wilson to Frank Spencer, his legendary impressions were always pin sharp, warm and funny. We will remember them all with a smile.”

During this time of sweet memories coupled with grief, the Yarwood family has asked for their privacy to be respected. Our prayers go out to Mike’s family as we remember the impact of such a talented and heartwarming man.

