Biden Gives Up Mid-Sentence During Michigan Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan today in order to participate in a political event in the Detroit Metro Area. While speaking to those gathered, President Biden seemed winded, struggling to speak, and even giving up in the middle of his remarks.

During his speech, Biden can be quoted as saying, “I know I’m the most pro-union…you know…anyway.” The President simply appears confused. See a clip of Biden struggling to make this statement, and giving up mid-sentence in the clip below…

BIDEN: "I know I'm the most pro-union…you know…anyway" pic.twitter.com/Xc1PS6UZDH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2024

How far will Biden fall before somebody, anybody, comes forward to address his evident cognitive decline? How can those in the White House, and Congress who interact with the President, continue to pretend as if everything is alright?

This man is clearly unwell. The fact that his political allies, and even his own family, is willing to continue to send him into public, embarrassing himself, and our country nearly every time. Somebody must put a stop to this.

Whatever the implications of a potential Kamala Harris Presidency may be, they surely aren’t more dangerous than having Biden, a clear cognitive mess, continue to be at the helm of our Nation. We are in dangerous, uncharted territory, and it is beyond time for somebody to speak up.

In truth, it should be Kamala Harris. She should admit how far her boss has slipped, and demand that he be removed from the ticket.