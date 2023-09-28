California Man Gets 116 Years in Prison for Shooting Girlfriend, Teen Daughter

A California man has been handed a sentence of 116 years to life in the state prison for shooting his girlfriend and teenage daughter, leaving the girl a quadriplegic.

Videos by Rare

Pablo Ramirez, 52, was convicted by an El Cajon jury of attempted murder and several other charges for a September 2021 shooting at a Bakersfield Street home in Lemon Grove, as relayed by NBC San Diego.

His ex-girlfriend was 33-years old at the time, her teen daughter 15.

Per NBC San Diego:

“Ramirez’s girlfriend nearly died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. Her 15- year-old daughter was shot next, first in an elbow, then in the back — paralyzing her — as she tried to flee the home, according to prosecutors.

“Ramirez’s girlfriend’s other daughter, who was 11 years old, was able to escape the home and call 911. The D.A.’s Office alleges Ramirez also trained his gun on the 11-year-old, but she was not shot.”

Police at the scene of a shooting in Lemon Grove, California. (Fox 5)

Ramirez was arrested shortly after the shooting and has spent the past year in jail.

“Pablo Ramirez destroyed a family and stole the hopes and dreams of a young woman who was just beginning her life,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan in a news release. “Today’s sentence provides a measure of justice and will hold this callous defendant accountable for his malicious acts.”

The DA’s office added: “The survival of the victims was due to the immediate response of law enforcement and the exceptional trauma care provided to the victims. Without the heroic and expedient response by deputies and trauma surgeons (Ramirez’s girlfriend) would have died from multiple gunshot wounds.”