Donald J. Trump Full 2024 Campaign Speech In Macomb County, Michigan, 9/27/2023

Former President Donald Trump. skipped the second GOP primary debate in California last night in order to speak to UAW members in Michigan who are currently on strike. After Trump announced that he would be speaking to the UAW members during the second GOP debate, Biden announced that he would also be visiting UAW members in Michigan.

Biden appeared at the UAW picket line, speaking for all of 80 seconds, and only staying with the protestors for minutes. Biden then immediately departed Michigan for a high-dollar fundraiser in California, where it is speculated that he met with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump told the union members that if Biden and his Administration are allowed to continue to enforce their climate agenda, that no deal the striking workers make will matter at all, considering the fact that they will be out of business.

While other Republican candidates seized the opportunity to take the debate stage in California, bickering with each other like school children, President Trump headed to Michigan to speak with the American people. It is remeniscent of Trump’s time as President, when he would ditch the White House Corespondents Dinner for several MAGA rallies across the United States.

The debate didn’t matter. Trump’s speech did. See the footage of that full speech from Donald Trump below…