Some quick-thinking Oklahoma firefighters jumped into action when they saw a dog stuck in the middle of a frozen creek.

Captain Justin Flake of the Tulsa Fire Department said a firefighter saw the dog and called for help, according to News On 6. The firefighters then grabbed a raft and started their rescue.





This is a new one. This poor sweet dog is frozen on ice near 31st & Mingo. TFD on scene. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/69GJO7RwNE — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) February 7, 2018

A video shows the first responders reaching the stranded dog, getting her into the raft, and pulling her to safety.

A dog stuck in the middle of a frozen creek was rescued after a firefighter who just happened to be passing by saw her on the ice all by her lonesome. pic.twitter.com/4oboNoEx4Y — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 7, 2018

As some noted, the firefighters “scooted” to the rescue.

The brave men & women with @TulsaFire deserve some kudos today. They scooted out this morning onto a frozen pond in east #Tulsa to pull a stranded dog to safety. Protecting & serving all! @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/sOvMswZDCd — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) February 7, 2018

The video was a heartwarming reminder that there is still some good in humanity.

We need to see things like this to keep our hope in humanity alive. — Liz Malone (@Lizerenity) February 7, 2018

Good people and a good puppy dog. — var me = 'chris'; (@domusvita) February 8, 2018

Some joked that the dog was quite nonchalant while greeting her saviors.

I like how she walked up like “ah yes, perfect, thanks, just pull me right on in” — Hayley (@howeverhayley) February 8, 2018

The fire department responded to all of the kind words on Twitter.

