Some quick-thinking Oklahoma firefighters jumped into action when they saw a dog stuck in the middle of a frozen creek.
Captain Justin Flake of the Tulsa Fire Department said a firefighter saw the dog and called for help, according to News On 6. The firefighters then grabbed a raft and started their rescue.
A video shows the first responders reaching the stranded dog, getting her into the raft, and pulling her to safety.
As some noted, the firefighters “scooted” to the rescue.
The video was a heartwarming reminder that there is still some good in humanity.
Some joked that the dog was quite nonchalant while greeting her saviors.
The fire department responded to all of the kind words on Twitter.
(H/T Mashable)
