Stabbed woman drives herself to north Harris County apartment where police find her
A midday trip to Whole Foods in West University suddenly became a dangerous mission for a 71-year-old woman Wednesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the woman, who does not want to be identified, spied suspicious looking men in the parking lot, yet she walked from her car to the store, according to ABC13.


RELATED: Police say a shooter killed a 75-year-old man in an H-E-B parking lot Saturday — in broad daylight

She held tight to her purse, but the suspects pushed her to the ground. She reportedly twisted her ankle in the process. It was only when she was allegedly kicked in the head that she relinquished her bag.

The men–identified as two black males, one of whom has dreadlocks–got away in a stolen black Ford Focus, police say.

Last month, a 75-year-old man was targeted at a Pearland H-E-B after suspects watched him withdraw money from a nearby ATM. He was followed to the store where he was robbed, shot and killed.

The woman, who received minor injuries, says she’s frightened from yesterday’s incident.

RELATED: West U community is “appalled” by rape of 88-year-old at senior facility

