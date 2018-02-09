Police have released surveillance footage of a minor robbery at a California Big 5 last month, and it captured the brave moment a female sales clerk held her ground against the three juvenile shoplifters.





In the video, the suspects — whom Fresno police are still attempting to identify — enter the store with one sporting short dreadlocks and black clothing, one wearing a black beanie and shirt and blue jeans and another donning a zip-up sweater and jeans. The clerk can be seen standing in the middle of the entrance wearing a purple sweatshirt in order to block the door as one suspect grabs a few items in the store. Meanwhile, one of his buddies does a price check on several items.

RELATED: He picked the wrong business: 4 petite badasses shut a robber down in the best way

When the first suspect attempts to leave without paying, the clerk bravely confronts him and tries to grab the merchandise out of his hands. The suspect, however, curses at her and tugs back on the clothing, ripping them out of her hands before fleeing the store. A third suspect then also tries to leave the store without paying for a shirt. Again, the clerk confronts him, but he pulls the shirt away from her and flees with his companions.

Authorities released the video this week in hopes that it would help them identify the suspects, who they say all left the scene of the crime in a gray Dodge Caravan. Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.

RELATED: Pizza shop employees nabbed a masked robber and were shocked by the suspect’s identity