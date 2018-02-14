It’s never easy traveling with an infant, but 19-year-old mother Marissa Rundell could never have imagined just how obnoxious a fellow female passenger would become just by realizing she would be sitting next to an 8-month-old baby. The young mother captured the whole ordeal in a video she later posted to Facebook.





The woman, who has not been identified, was the last person to board the Delta flight bound from New York’s JFK Airport to Syracuse, and she immediately became frustrated with her seating arrangement.

“She was the last one to get on the plane, and I was in the second to last row of the plane,” Rundell told the Daily Mail about the Feb. 6 flight. “She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said, ‘This is f*****g ridiculous. It’s b******t having to sit in the back of the plane.'”

Rundell asked the woman if she would kindly not use profanities around a young child, but according to Rundell, the woman completely ignored the request and continued to complain about her seating arrangement. Rundell again asked the woman to temper her language.

The woman responded with more cursing.

“I said again please watch your language. She told me to shut the f**k up and shove it,” Rundell told the Daily Mail. “That’s when the flight attendant came over and asked what the problem was.”

The flight attendant, named Tabitha, asked what the problem was. Rundell spoke up.

“She brought up having to sit next to a crying baby,” Rundell recalled, saying that her son Mason wasn’t even crying.

The woman became more irate and demanded a new seat. Tabitha then told her she could put her on the next flight, if she wanted. That just angered the woman more, who exclaimed that she had to be on this flight and asked Tabitha to state her name.

Tabitha obliged and also provided her employee number, and the woman responded by saying, “Thank you Tabitha; you may not have a job tomorrow.”

That was it for Tabitha, who said she wanted the woman off the plane. Apparently having realized that she had caused major disturbance and was in jeopardy of losing her seat, the woman could be heard on the video starting to apologize.

“I’m sorry, I was really stressed out,” she said.

But Tabitha had made her decision. She called for a gate agent and explained the problem. The woman tried to talk her way out of the situation, to no avail.

“Ten minutes later she came back and got her things and was again swearing up a storm saying they will all regret kicking her off the plane,” Rundell told the Daily Mail.

Rundell said she was very pleased with how the Delta employees diffused the situation and said she wanted to post the video to counterbalance the many viral stories of airline workers mistreating passengers.

Rundell also noted the irony in the woman’s behavior, saying, “I thought it was funny how she was acting like a child throwing a tantrum.”