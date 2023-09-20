Cleveland Cavaliers Exec Arrested for OVI, Tells Cop, ‘You’re Messing Me Up’ (Video)

Koby Altman, the president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is making the rounds on the airwaves and social media after being arrested for OVI over the weekend.

Altman’s arrest alone was news. But now, police body-cam footage has been released, and is all over social media and has even hit TMZ.

Cleveland Cavaliers executive Koby Altman gets ready to take a field sobriety test. (Ohio State Highway Patrol/TMZ)

It’s been a really bad look for Altman and now the Cavs are dealing with the aftermath. It’s too soon to know if it will cost him his job. His first court appearance took place Tuesday, when Altman’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty.

But the video seems to suggest otherwise.

Altman is seen bargaining with the arresting officer, but also being cooperative, mentioning the fact he’s Cavs president and telling the officer “you messed me up” while taking a field sobriety test. His arrest came after police say they saw him speeding and swerving.

Per Hoops Wire:

“According to a statement from patrol officials, after being pulled over ‘the driver indicators of impairment were observed. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused.'”

Altman, 41, was then charged with ‘committing a marked lanes violation and OVI,’ officials said, adding that he was ‘respectful and cooperative with troopers’ during the incident.”

Cavaliers exec Koby Altman attempts a field sobriety test prior to his arrest for an OVI. (Ohio State Highway Patrol/TMZ)

The Cavs have released two statements, Hoops Wire relayed. The latest reads as follows:

“We hold our team members to a high standard of conduct and expect leaders at every level of our organization to represent the Cavaliers with integrity, professionalism and accountability. We will continue to closely monitor the facts and circumstances of this matter and await resolution of the legal process.”

Altman has already had a court appearance, with his attorney entering a plea of not guilty. His next court date is set for Sept. 27.

Altman has been Cavs GM/president of basketball operations since 2017.

Cavaliers executive Koby Altman addresses reporters in September 2022. (Getty)