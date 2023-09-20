Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling In Pennsylvania (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Reading Area Community College in Berks County, Pennsylvania yesterday as part of her ‘Fight For Our Freedoms’ college speaking tour.

Immediately upon taking the stage, Kamala Harris started cackling uncontrollably. Harris can be quoted as saying, “You did it, Mickey! Ha ha ha ha ha!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Harris then strangely claimed that she “eats ‘no’ for breakfast.” Harris can be quoted as saying, “I have several expressions, but one of them is ‘I eat no for breakfast.’

See a clip of that moment below…

Harris then claimed that ‘climate anxiety’ is making Americans think about, “whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.” See a clip of that statement below…

Total embarrassment!

What do you think?

