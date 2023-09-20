Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling In Pennsylvania (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Reading Area Community College in Berks County, Pennsylvania yesterday as part of her ‘Fight For Our Freedoms’ college speaking tour.

Immediately upon taking the stage, Kamala Harris started cackling uncontrollably. Harris can be quoted as saying, “You did it, Mickey! Ha ha ha ha ha!”

Kamala Harris takes the stage in Pennsylvania: "You did it, Mickey! Ha ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/Xp6CpiQRop — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

Harris then strangely claimed that she “eats ‘no’ for breakfast.” Harris can be quoted as saying, “I have several expressions, but one of them is ‘I eat no for breakfast.’

KAMALA HARRIS: "I have several expressions, but one of them is 'I eat no for breakfast'" pic.twitter.com/U50hyHEQew — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

Harris then claimed that ‘climate anxiety’ is making Americans think about, “whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.” See a clip of that statement below…

Kamala Harris says "climate anxiety" is causing people to consider "whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children" pic.twitter.com/TA2oGBeELO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

