Don Jr. Announces Trump’s Death On Twitter After Account Hacked

Donald Trump Jr. had his Twitter account hacked during the early morning hours of September 20th, 2023. After hackers gained access to his account, they tweeted a fake update claiming that former President Donald Trump had died, and that Don Jr. would be running for President in 2024 instead.

The hacked account posted last night, “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”

The hackers also tweeted, “North Korea is about to get smoked,” and, “When I become president I’m going to burn the SEC.”

Who was able to gain access to Donald Trump Jr.’s twitter account, and why would they post about the SEC and North Korea? For now, we don’t know.

Former President Trump is alive and well, and is expected to deliver a speech today in Iowa. Eric Trump, another son of the former President, tweeted out a joke response to Don Jr.’s account being hacked, saying, “What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?”

This tweet surely shocked many individuals who saw it before it was eventually deleted after Trump regained access to his account. Who is behind this hack?