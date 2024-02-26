College Westler Killed At Private Kentucky College; Teammate Arrested

A college wrestler was killed over the weekend and a fellow student and teammate has been charged in connection with the case, authorities said.

Josiah Kilman, 18, was found unresponsive by police in his dorm room at Campbellsville University in central Kentucky. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

The school locked down the campus at the time of the incident — and 21-year-old Charles Escalera was found inside a barn, authorities said. He was promptly arrested and charged with murder and burglary.

Escalar is also a member of the wrestling team.

Kilman hailed from Montana and his tragic cause of death has not been determined, nor has a motive behind the killing.

“Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken,” Dr. Joseph Hopkins, Campbellsville University president, said in a statement.

“During this devastating time, the continued safety of our students and the residents of our community are our primary concern. With consultation from local law enforcement, we will continue to implement every measure necessary to protect and support students and our community.”

Hopkins added that Kilman was a “bright light, and a person of incredible hope,” saying his Christian faith was contagious. Hopkins said he prayed Sunday with wrestlers and coaches.

“I told them the wrestling team is about to get much bigger as you, our staff, students, and this community, stand with them over the coming days and months,” he wrote.

Campbellsville University has an enrollment of more than $12,000 and is located about 84 miles southeast of Louisville and 83 miles southwest of Lexington.