The Argentine President Javier Milei has introduced a bill that would imprison any central bank official who seeks to print money and “fix the deficit.”

As reported by Breitbart, President Javier Milei is seeking to redefine the way the people have been conditioned to think about central banks and the printing of money. He hopes to portray printing money as a criminal offense.

This bill is a part of President Javier’s stated plan of “shock therapy” to reverse the downward spiraling tide that was caused by the socialist regimes that have ruled Argentina for years. These socialist ideas have caused Argentina so much trouble they have been in what is called hyperinflation.

Argentine President Fights Back Against Roaring Inflation

Donald Trump gives a shoutout to President of Argentina @JMilei who has vowed to “Make Argentina Great Again!” pic.twitter.com/6bGWN5WvMM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 24, 2024

To give some further perspective on this issue, if you took one US dollar and you used it in Argentina that would be the equivalent of using 837.5 Argentine pesos. No sadly that is not a typo. This is what happens when you print money frivolously, and that is what President Javier Milei is hoping to get across to the people of his country and radically fix in his government.

Here’s what President Javier Milei had to say about it: “We have a strong commitment in the fiscal area, zero deficit is not negotiable,” Milei said. “If you have zero deficit, you do not take on more debt. By not taking on more debt, the debt – product ratio becomes constant or decreasing and the counterpart of that is that you become more solvent.”

“We are going to send it when we are in conditions to open the market, when we finish cleaning up the Central Bank and set up the currency competition base with the peso.”

In a recent interview, President Javier explained that the International Monetary Fund deputy managing director was “presently surprised” with his plan of action.”I think she was surprised by my level of orthodoxy.” Milei added:”The Fund committed to continue accompanying us, and that means endorsing a program.”