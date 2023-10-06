Couple Arrested for Assaulting Officer, Barricading Themselves in Camper

A Louisiana couple have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer and trying to barricade themselves in a camp trailer after a routine stop, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Marvin Williamson, 63, allegedly became highly agitated and uncooperative with the officer who pulled him over while Williamson drove a vehicle with a camper attached near St. Mary Parish, La. He then attempted to enter the trailer and as the officer attempted to stop him, a struggle ensued, police said.

While the officer was taking Williamson into custody, Valerie Williamson, 53, allegedly emerged from the trailer and hit the officer. Marvin Williamson managed to arm himself and the pair ran into the camper and barricaded themselves, officials said, via WAFB.

Marvin Williamson. (Morgan City Police Department)

The outlet added:

“Police reportedly surrounded the trailer and negotiators from the Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to get the two to exit.

“After they refused to exit and all negotiations failed, chemical agents were deployed, officials said. Shortly after, the pair came out, and after a struggle they were arrested, police added.”

Valerie Williamson. (Morgan City Police Department)

Marvin Williamson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and improper lighting. He already had an active arrest warrant, police said.

Valerie Williamson is charged with battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.