Trump Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House

Last night, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Ohio Representative Jim Jordan for the newly vacated Speaker’s chair.

Trump posted his endorsement to Truth Social at 12:13AM last night, saying,

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom. So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master! While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class. Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University. He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding – He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump endorsement of Jim Jordan for Speaker’s Chair

Just yesterday earlier in the day, Trump posted a message stating that he would be willing to assist in finding a new Speaker of the House. The former President can be quoted as saying, “I am running for President, have a 62 Point lead over Republicans, and am up on Crooked Joe Biden, despite the Democrat Party’s massive Law-fare, Weaponization, and Election Interference efforts, by 4 to 11 Points, but will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made – A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Remember, Trump has a 50+ point lead on his competitors in the Republican primary. He is currently leading Joe Biden by over 10 points nationally in the latest 2024 Presidential polls.

While the media may attempt to portray Trump as fading, in reality, he is stronger than ever before.