Shoppers Turning to Dollar Stores for Groceries in Biden Economy

More and more shoppers are turning to dollar stores for groceries as the economy has become too much to bear for some consumers in the Joe Biden presidency.

Videos by Rare

In fact, two-third of Americans say the economy is bad under Biden. So to save a little dough, people are looking for ways to save on food. And in many cases, the likes of Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have become replacements for more prestigious grocery outlets.

But there are things to consider, as relayed by consumer reporter John Matarese.

(Getty)

For starters, not everything inside a dollar store only costs a buck. Some items cost as much as $5 or more. In most cases, though, you’re likely to save anywhere from 30 cents to a dollar per item. That adds up.

“Our writer found, for example, garlic powder at Family Dollar for just $1,” Don’t Waste Your Money editor Meg Streit told Matarese. “And there was actually a smaller bottle of the same product at Target for $2.59.”

That said, it’s important to check the labels of the items and especially, expiration dates, when you’re doing the dollar store thing.

(Getty)

As Matarese reported, “several major dollar store chains were fined in 2019 for selling expired items.”

At any rate, looking for ways to save on everyday groceries? A trip to the dollar store may cost you more than a dollar, but it should save you even more.

Consumer reporter John Matarese discussed how more Americans have been shopping at dollar stores lately. (WCPO)