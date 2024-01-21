Cowboys Star Ceedee Lamb’s Mother Roasts Dak Prescott In Facebook Rant

The Dallas Cowboys may no longer be in the NFL playoff picture, but that hasn’t stopped them from dominating headlines nationwide following their embarrassing and deflating blowout elimination loss to the Green Bay Packers in their own home stadium last weekend.

The drama has followed Dallas into the offseason, as a report emerged this week detailing Facebook posts made by the mother of Cowboys star wideout Ceedee Lamb, who is expected to receive a tremendous contract extension in the coming months. In the posts, Lamb’s mother blasts Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, claiming that, “DAK ISN’T IT.”

She can also be quoted as saying, “They need to get rid of his ass!” she wrote. “It’s guys on that team that’s wants [sic] a RING! They work so hard.”

CeeDee Lamb’s Mom went IN on Dak Prescott on Facebook 😳😳😳



“DAK ISN’T IT!!! I wish [CeeDee] would leave.. They need to get rid of [Dak’s] ass.. It’s guys on that team that want a RING! They work too hard.. [Dak] don’t want to win a RING !” pic.twitter.com/TxPWvJBBEK — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 20, 2024

These posts further support the idea that there is a rift between Lamb and Prescott, that may have even affected their play in the beginning of their Wild Card Round loss to the Packers. Prescott missed Lamb on several open throws, leading to the Cowboys starting the game in a tremendous hole.

Could Dak Prescott be on the move? With the Cowboys announcing they will hold on to head coach Mike McCarthy, and Dan Quinn set to depart, it appears as if Prescott may be the lone culprit yet to see repercussions for his embarrassing performance against Green Bay, leading some to speculate that he may eventually face being cut, or traded.

Either way, the drama continues!