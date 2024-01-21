Borders are an essential element to any nation that enables healthy immigration and thereby boosting the economy, all while keeping out enemies and potential threats. Sadly, current policies fail miserably on both fronts.

The New York Times recently published an update on the overflow at the US-Mexico border. The number of migrants per day at the border in December 2023 has been far too much for border patrol to handle. In fact the number of migrants crossing the border surpassed 10,000 per day this past week.

While many migrants are fleeing cartels in Mexico there are many more who are fleeing from across the globe. These people are coming anywhere from Cuba to Sudan, and are all seeking asylum.

Border Has Become Crisis For Citizens And Migrants Alike

No matter what side of the aisle one is on, the border still presents a crisis. Not only is this situation endangering citizens, it also is endangering the asylum-seekers themselves.

As reported by The Federalist, the DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has admitted to the Biden administration policies allowing for potential terrorist threats to enter from our southern border. Additionally, the New York Post continues to report on the economic pressure on New York City due to the tens of thousands of migrants who have been sent up from the border. The New York City mayor, Eric Adams, shared that he cannot get a hold of the Biden administration for help. He says: “It baffles me, the federal government said to New York City: ‘We’re not going to do our job… You take care of the 4000 people a week, Eric.”

The report by the New York Times addresses the humanitarian issue that our current border displays. Because there are so many people seeking asylum, Border Patrol is simply not able to accommodate everyone. People are left out in the elements and are crawling through barbed wire. Clearly policy needs to change, and the sooner the better.