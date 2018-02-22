Years after his sad death was captured on a nanny cam, a World War II veteran’s family is finally seeing justice.

As Rare previously reported, nurses allegedly ignored 89-year-old James Dempsey while he struggled for oxygen in his Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation Center hospital bed. His repeated calls for help were eventually met, but with criticism, not assistance. “You gotta stop putting the light on. What do you want now?” one nurse said.





Dempsey eventually passed away, and his death was anything but peaceful.

His son, Tim, said he witnessed the appalling behavior on a nanny cam he installed in Dempsey’s room. As it turned out, he had reason to feel nervous about leaving his father in their care.

While nothing can bring their beloved family member back, court action has recently been taken against the nurses at the Dekalb hospital.

11Alive News reported on Thursday that two nurses and an aide were indicted by a grand jury for their alleged inaction leading up to Dempsey’s death. One of the three involved, former licensed practical nurse (LPN) Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, is now facing a felony murder charge. Agyeman is also being charged with neglect to an elder person.

Certified nurse assistant Mable Turman is also being charged with neglect to an elder person.

Former LPN Wanda Nuckles is charged with depriving an elder person of essential services.

All three are charged with concealing the death of another. According to 11Alive, warrants have been issued for their arrest.

RELATED: To teach his kids about poor decision making, a firefighter allegedly took flames to their hands