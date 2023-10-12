Dad Arrested for Carrying Machete, BB Gun Into School While Picking Up Child

Call it a case of bringing your machete to the wrong place. Namely, inside a middle school.

But that’s allegedly what happened with one dad in Columbus, Ohio, who was charged with not only entering with a machete, but also with what a caller described as a handgun, police said.

Bryan Eugene Johnson, 43, reportedly entered Westmore Middle School to pick up his child. The machete was said to be attached to his leg and the handgun in a holster on his right hip.

Per WCMH:

“According to court documents, school staff told police that Johnson entered the school but quickly left and put the gun and machete into his car. When police found Johnson, he was outside the school and no longer had the gun or machete, police said.”

But a search of Johnson’s car allegedly resulted in police finding a machete, a hatchet, and a Glock-manufactured BB gun.

Police determined that Johnson did indeed have some deadly weapons and arrested him. He was charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools released a statement on the incident, as relayed by WCMH.

Our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being is our utmost priority. As a precaution, Westmoor Middle School increased its security level just before dismissal after a staff member noticed a parent with a weapon on their person. The school called Columbus Police while the Safety and Security specialist directed the parent away from the building. Columbus Police responded and detained the individual. Officers provided an all-clear just before 3:00 p.m., and students were dismissed for the day.