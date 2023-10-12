UFC 294 Drama: Are Fans Going To Get The Fights They Want?

Ahead of UFC 294, it seems there may by some unforeseen circumstances that are leading to potentially unfavorable match up changes.

The initial plans for the UFC 294 event featured a main event fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Charles tore through one of the more competitive divisions in the UFC, winning the title over Michael Chandler and defending it against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje afterwards. After missing weight and producing a vacant lightweight title, Charles went on to lose his belt to Islam Makhachev in their first match up. Following the loss, there was a strong sense that Charles was determined to prove he was worthy of becoming a champion again and rightfully so, after securing a win over #4 ranked Beneil Dariush, he was given the rematch he wanted. Ahead of the event, in some last minute training/sparring, Charles suffers the injury that is pictured here and will no longer participate in the event considering the risks and healing time involved. Along comes the potential double champion. The current feather weight champion Alex Volkanovski was the anticipated back up and has accepted the fight on about a two week notice giving fans what seems to be the best if not better option fight. Their initial match up was considered a close and controversial win by Islam.

To make things more dramatic, Paulo Costa went public with news that he underwent surgery on his elbow that makes him uncertain for the same event against Khamzat Chimaev. Khamzat will now fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Were we anticipating the initial card? Yes. Is the card shaping out to be just as epic? I believe so!