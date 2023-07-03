Dallas Cowboys Full 2023 Schedule Win-Loss Predictions, Stats, And More!

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to be one of the best teams in pro-football in 2023. With the additions of Stephone Gilmore, Brandin Cooks, and departure of running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are loaded across the board.

We wanted to take the time to predict their record in 2023 by game, and give you our score predictions as well.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, 9/10/23

The Cowboys always beat the Giants, especially on opening night. Expect Dallas and Dak Prescott to make a resounding statement in the Monday Night Football spotlight to kick off the season.

Prediction: 31-14, Dallas

Week 2: New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys, 9/17/23

Aaron Rodgers always finds a way to beat the Dallas Cowboys. I highly anticipate Rodgers making a last second play to stun the Cowboys one way or another. It will be close, but the Jets should win this game. Only because of Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction: 31-28, New York Jets

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals, 9/24/23

I have never been impressed with Kyler Murray. The Cardinals quarterback will be under extreme pressure. Look for Micah Parsons to have at least 3 sacks in this game as the Cowboys roll over Arizona. Tony Pollard will have a massive day.

Prediction: 35-17, Dallas

Week 4: New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys, 10/1/23

I see the Patriots upsetting the Cowboys here, as I think New England is gearing up for a season that will surprise many. This will be a good game, competitive until the end, but expect Dak Prescott to have his worst game of the year. New England wins a close one that really isn’t that close.

Prediction: 28-14, New England

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys @ San Fransisco 49ers, 10/8/23

This will be the game of the year. Dak Prescott will play his best game since Wild Card weekend against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and Dallas will win a crushing game.

Prediction: 28-24, Dallas (Off of a late Prescott TD)

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys @ LA Chargers, 10/16/23

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will stun the Dallas Cowboys in week 6. Coming off of the high of their victory in San Fransisco, Dallas will lay an egg in this game. Prescott will throw at least two interceptions and the Cowboys will be dismantled.

Prediction: 38-10, Los Angeles

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: LA Rams @ Dallas Cowboys, 10/29/23

This will be Tony Pollard’s best game, and he will run for at least 150 yards and two scores. Dallas will coast to a crushing victory behind the run game.

Prediction: 45-17, Dallas

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, 11/5/23

The Cowboys will once again lean on the run game in a nail-biting game in which centers around the elite defenses of these teams.

Dallas will score early, and hold off the Eagles in an upset victory.

Prediction: 20-14, Dallas

Week 10: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, 11/12/23

The Giants will give the Cowboys a much tougher time this around, but Dallas will pull away late behind several Dak Prescott touchdowns and a defensive touchdown in the 4th quarter. Dallas wins this one big.

Prediction: 38-24, Dallas

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers, 11/19/23

The Dallas Cowboys will crush Carolina in this game, marking their 4th straight victory.

Prediction: 28-7, Dallas

Week 12: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, 11/23/23

While the Commanders have a great defense, their offense will struggle this year. Dallas will win this game easily with at least one defensive touchdown.

Prediction: 35-17, Dallas

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys, 11/30/23

The Seattle Seahawks will be one of the better teams in the NFL this season. The Cowboys winning streak will come to an end via a failed comeback attempt from Dak Prescott.

Prediction: 31-24, Seattle

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, 12/10/23

The Cowboys will sweep the Eagles this season, as Jalen Hurts struggles after signing a massive contract extension. Close, but Cowboys all the way.

Prediction: 38-31, Dallas

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills, 12/17/23

The Cowboys will lose this game because of Josh Allen. Allen will light up the scoreboard and take advantage of a cold Cowboys team.

Prediction, 35-19, Buffalo

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins, 12/24/23

The Dolphins, though a good team, will be no match for the pass rush of the Dallas Cowboys. Expect at least one defensive touchdown in this game as Dallas shuts down Miami.

Prediction: 24-6, Dallas

Week 17: Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys, 12/30/23

Detroit is picked to be a good team next year. I don’t buy it one bit. I think Detroit is a below-average team at best. They will be beaten badly in this game.

Prediction: 45-28, Dallas

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders, TBD

This game will have tremendous seeding implications. Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard will combine for a huge day, but the Redskins will play spoiler. Dallas loses this game in a heartbreaking fashion

Prediction: 31-28, Washington

Final Record: 11-6, NFC East Champions