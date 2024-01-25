‘Deliverance’ Actor Killed in Car Crash

Herbert “Cowboy” Coward, who played Toothless Man in the 1972 film Deliverance, died in a car crash, according to multiple reports. He was 85.

Videos by Rare

Coward’s girlfriend was a passenger in the vehicle and was also killed.

According to People:

The 85-year-old and his passenger, girlfriend Bertha Brooks, 78, were killed in the collision that happened in Haywood County, North Carolina, according to local news outlets WLOS and FOX Carolina, citing North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials. His pet Chihuahua dog and pet squirrel also died in the crash. Coward was reportedly turning onto the highway when he was hit by an oncoming truck, driven by a 16-year-old who was then taken to the hospital. According to WLOS, authorities said Coward and Brooks were not wearing seatbelts, and the teen driver was not believed to have been speeding. No charges were filed. Coward’s wife of 51 years, Dorothy, died in September 2011. They had four children together. His memorable role in Deliverance involved a disturbing scene with costar Jon Voight. The film, directed by John Boorman, also starred Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox. The film was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, in 1973.

Burt Reynolds, left, and Herbert Coward in a scene from “Deliverance” in 1971. (Getty)