Democrat Mayor Charged with Trespassing and Burglary In Georgia

Khalod Kamau, the Democratic socialist Mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, not only wants his hands in everybody’s wallet, he’s going to break into your house to get it, too.

After trespassing onto private property on Saturday morning, Kamau was caught breaking into a local home by a gun-wielding homeowner. The unnamed homeowner ordered Kamau to stay put until the South Fulton police arrived, and claims the honorable mayor yelled back at him, ““Do you know who the f— I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.”

When the South Fulton police arrived, they did know who the f— Kamou was. They arrested the mayor and booked him on criminal trespassing and first-degree burglary. Kamou was released from jail on an $11,000 bond.

Reshard Snellings, a vocal supporter of Mayor Kamau, was outside the jail when the mayor was released. “Mayor Khalid is a passionate mayor,” said Snellings. “He genuinely cares for the people.” It may also be assumed that Kamou cares so much for the people that he looks after their empty homes when they’re away.

In his defense, Kamau claims he wandered onto the property because he thought the home was abandoned and he was interested in buying it. And then, having apparently never heard of a “real estate agent,” Kamau says he decided to enter the house to have a look around. This is when he was confronted by the homeowner and the homeowner’s gun, both of whom are apparently not vocal supporters of Mayor Kamou.

Mayor Kamou did apologize to the homeowner. He later stated, “I apologize for the negative attention that this is brought to our city. I hope that the spotlight on our city right now will highlight some of the inequities that have been happening.” We assume that these “inequities” include somebody else owning the house Mayor Kamou wants.

In 2019, then-Councilman Kamou was publicly applauded by The Nation. The far-left media out said of him:

“Councilman Khalid started organizing when he was barely a teenager, and he has never stopped. He’s a leader of the metro Atlanta chapter of Democratic Socialists of America and a cofounder of the Atlanta chapter of Black Lives Matter, has been a labor organizer with the Amalgamated Transit Union, and is an ardent advocate of environmental justice and LGBTQ rights.”