Trump Shakes Hands With Joe Rogan, Hangs With Mel Gibson at UFC 290

Former President Donald Trump did more than just make a campaign stop in Las Vegas recently. He showed up to take in a fight.

More specifically, Trump stopped by UFC 290, held Saturday in Vegas. Needless to say, he was greeted with pure love from the audience.

While at T-Mobile arena, Trump did more than just watch some mixed martial arts, too. He also could be seen chatting with actors Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Roger Stone.

In fact, Stone even traveled with Trump for his campaign in Iowa and Vegas, according to NBC News. Stone tweeted out a photo of himself, with Trump and Gibson.

Shooting the sh*t with @realDonaldTrump and #MelGibson at the UFC fight in Vegas pic.twitter.com/nVnwYFotfA — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 9, 2023

Along with all that, Trump gave high-fives to supporters on his way to a front-row seat. He shook hands with Wahlberg and chatted it up with popular podcast host Joe Rogan. Once Trump took his seat, UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis quickly jumped out of the fighting cage to greet the former president.

Per NBC: “Trump entered the T-Mobile Arena from a ground-level tunnel alongside UFC President Dana White, a staunch supporter of his. White spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention and donated $1 million dollars to pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.”

Trump, of course, is running for re-election in 2024, and if Saturday in Vegas is any indication, he might just have a fighting chance.

