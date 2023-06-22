Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Accused of Slapping Man on Fishing Boat

When star receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t playing for the Miami Dolphins, he is apparently outside chasing with real-life fish, not the dolphin he dons on his helmet.

It seems as if fishing can be almost as violent as football.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, Hill allegedly slapped a man’s neck while they were out fishing during an altercation on a boat, police said.

The incident happened on June 18, when Hill and some of his friends boarded the boat without the owner’s permission, per the Miami-Dade Police Department, via TMZ. The ship’s employees attempted to kick off Hill and his friends, leading to the confrontation, police added.

Tyreek Hill stretches before practice on June 8 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Getty)

During the fracas, Hill allegedly reached out and slapped the back of someone’s neck, using an open hand. Hill’s friends were supposedly attempting to remove him from the boat when the incident occurred.

The incident took place after Hill and his friends tried to rent the boat, but found it to be too expensive, TMZ relayed.

No arrests have been made and no charges filed, though clearly, it’s been reported to authorities. Hill, for his part, has not addressed the matter, nor has agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have said they’re aware of the situation.

At this point, all the Dolphins are saying is that thy “have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”