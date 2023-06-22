To clarify here, no this is not just a figure of speech. Things are getting heated after Zuckerberg announced he planned to launch a new Twitter competitor. Musk is not about to take Zuckerberg’s antics lightly.

Videos by Rare

In a tweet sent out by current Twitter CEO Elon Musk himself, he said: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.” The tweet was sent out yesterday, June 20th. This was in response to Meta owner and Twitter founder Zuckerberg starting ‘Project 92’ allegedly to take down twitter as the new giant social media platform.

According to the New York Post, one Twitter user responded to Musk, warning that he should be wary because the Meta CEO has been training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. In response Musk said: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Elon Musk Taunts Mark Zuckerberg Saying He’s ‘Up For a Cage Match’

This is Zuck’s story on insta right now.



Simulation confirmed ✅



😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Vu0vrihFIV — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) June 22, 2023

Now that the challenge has been cast, lets size up our competitors…Last month Zuckerberg stunned the media when he boasted his Jiu Jitsu victory in a beginner tournament.

After 8 years of Jiu Jitsu training and some inspection of one of Zuckerberg’s matches, your author would say that he does have some good coaches based on some techniques he attempted to use. Yet it does appear he made some rookie mistakes, naturally of course. In addition to this he is much lighter and a bit younger than Musk. All in all, decent competitor but lacks experience, well and unfortunately for him he’s Mark Zuckerberg.

On the other side of the ring we have Musk, the hero of free speech. According to Musk he has been trained in judo, karate, taekwondo, and he has dabbled in jiu jitsu. He went so far as to share an image of a match where he threw a sumo wrestler (and threw out some disks in his back). In summary Musk could use some fitness training in preparation but he has solid experience on the mat.

Two tech giants, two very different competitors physically and experientially, but only one victor. Latest reports by The Verge confirm that Zuckerberg has posted on Instagram saying “Send me location” in response to the challenger. Get ready folks we’re in for a real treat.