President Donald Trump, the White House has confirmed, is interested in having the military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., a revelation that has the internet up in arms.





NPR reported that a U.S. official confirmed that Trump requested that a parade be held to honor the military. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed that Tuesday, saying that it is true.

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe.” she said in a statement. “He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

In response to Sen. Dick Durbin’s comment that such a parade would be a “fantastic waste of money,” White House legislative director Marc Short tells MSNBC: “I’m not sure honoring the military is a waste of money.”

Short says it’s too early to know how much the parade would cost.

A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are “looking at options.”

Others have criticized the parade idea on grounds that it’s the kind of thing Russia, North Korea and China would do.

Trump wants a military parade. Here's how other countries do it https://t.co/9I9B0zBb3j pic.twitter.com/PWNslfQF4H — CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2018

The internet response has been negative.

There was already a #TrumpParade in DC. Not very well attended the first time, would be a waste of Pentagon time and resources the second time.

Photo: https://t.co/WYQprKDgNp pic.twitter.com/bFoNKhKKgd — Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) February 7, 2018

Trump's silly "Show of Might" parade is predicted to cost $22 million (or 7 Mar-a-Lago weekends). But Trump flat-lined the annual budget of the Office of Government Ethics at $16 million, which is effectively a cut due to rising costs. Who's the Rocket Man now, @realDonaldTrump? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 7, 2018

Guys, GUYS.

The parade idea is stupid. But imagining yourselves as play-acting out Tienanmen Square on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of US troops is not only stupid, it's the sort of hysterical over-reaction that makes people think Trump isn't so bad compared to you. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2018

President Trump has requested a military parade in Washington, D.C. later this year. This hasn't happened in the U.S. since 1991, and is expected to cost millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/kcsdoFfDA9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 7, 2018

Dear Leader Trump's Glorious Military Parade Announced On State TV pic.twitter.com/tJAlvPlLAT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 7, 2018

Advisor: Your poll numbers are lousy.

Trump: Let’s build a wall.

Advisor: Nope.

Trump: Have more rallies

Advisor: Nope.

Trump: Shut down the govt

Advisor: Seriously?

Trump: Let’s… have a parade! — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) February 7, 2018

Republicans about spending money on food stamps for poor kids: “THE DEFICIT!!!” Republicans about throwing a giant military parade because Trump wants one: “WHAT DEFICIT???” — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 7, 2018

Senator Lindsey Graham says Trump’s dream of a Soviet style parade where we show off military hardware “shows weakness.” Trump is so unpopular he is throwing himself a parade to satisfy his ego! SAD! — Travis Allen 🌊 (@TravisAllen02) February 7, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.