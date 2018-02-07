President Donald Trump, the White House has confirmed, is interested in having the military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., a revelation that has the internet up in arms.
RELATED: 12-year-old Preston Sharp says sitting next to Melania was “amazing”
NPR reported that a U.S. official confirmed that Trump requested that a parade be held to honor the military. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed that Tuesday, saying that it is true.
“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe.” she said in a statement. “He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”
In response to Sen. Dick Durbin’s comment that such a parade would be a “fantastic waste of money,” White House legislative director Marc Short tells MSNBC: “I’m not sure honoring the military is a waste of money.”
Short says it’s too early to know how much the parade would cost.
A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are “looking at options.”
Others have criticized the parade idea on grounds that it’s the kind of thing Russia, North Korea and China would do.
RELATED: Critics doubt that Trump is actually 6-foot-3 and weighs 239 pounds
The internet response has been negative.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.