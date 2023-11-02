Driver’s Ed Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Student During Lesson

A Houston man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old female driver’s education student, police said.

Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the accusations. Police said he owns and operated a driver’s education business.

The teenager told police she was sexually assaulted by Eglin following a driver’s ed course in early October, per ABC13.

Per the news outlet:

“Eglin was arrested last week and was subsequently charged. He remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

“Authorities believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who might have been victimized by Eglin to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180.”

According to police, Elgin’s business is located in the 12000 block of Almeda Road in southwest Houston.

Ronald Avery Eglin is accused of sexually assaulting one of his driver’s ed students. (Houston Police/Fox 26)

Click 2 Houston wrote that the victim “told investigators Eglin sexually assaulted her during and after her driving lesson on Oct. 2.”

Houston police arrested Eglin on Oct. 27 after a weeks-long investigation. An official press release from the department reads as follows:

“Eglin owns and operates a driver’s education business located in the 12000 block of Almeda Road. A female victim, 17, told investigators Eglin sexually assaulted her during and after her driving lesson on October 2.

“After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Eglin was subsequently charged. He was arrested last Thursday (Oct 27).”

