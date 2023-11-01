Ex-Arizona Cardinals Exec Left Bloodied After Wife Allegedly Turned Violent Over Carpet Instillation

Former Arizona Cardinals executive Bill Bidwell Jr. was beaten and bloodied when police arrived at is home following a domestic dispute, which reportedly involved his wife hitting him “a hundred times,” according to police video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Videos by Rare

Apparently, Nicole Bidwill was unhappy about a carpet instillation at the couple’s home in Paradise Valley.

She was very upset at me,” Bidwill Jr. told the police, via TMZ Sports.

“I’m sitting on the couch, and she’s screaming at me. And I was trying to not escalate because she has a very bad temper.

“And then she started hitting me, and I just started defending myself.”

Bidwill added that Nicole grabbed him and started “beating the s–t” out of him when he tried to move away from her.

Per the New York Post:

“He did not want his wife arrested because, as he told police: “She is not going to tolerate that well.”

“A separate police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows cops questioning Nicole, who was lying on the hood of a car in the driveway.

“Cops ultimately had to carry Nicole to a police car after she was placed under arrest.”

Bill Bidwill Jr. in 2009. (TMZ Sports)

While things got way, way out of control, Bidwill refused to press charges against his wife.

Bidwill’s dad, the late Bill Bidwell Sr., owned the Cardinals from 1962 to 2019. Bidwell Jr. previously served as vice president of the team. He is no longer involved with the Cardinals despite the fact his brother Michael now owns the team.