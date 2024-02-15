Drives Dies After Tree Randomly Falls on Vehicle

A 23-year-old man tragically died when a tree fell on his car as he was traveling on a road in King County, Washington, not from Seattle.

The victim was from Pasco, Washington, and on State Route 18 near the Issaquah-Hobart Road when the tragedy occurred. It’s not been determined what caused the tree to fall, though the accident is believed to be weather-related.

A winter storm is causing havoc in the area, cutting power and stranding drivers.

The tree fell from the south side of the highway, struck the barrier and splintered, before landing on the vehicle, Washington State Patrol officials said.

Per KIRO7 News, the car continued for a short distance after it was struck, then came to a stop on the right shoulder. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound lanes were closed for four hours as authorities investigated, KIRO7 reported.

The driver in King County, Washington, died when a tree fell and struck his vehicle. (Eastside Fire & Rescue/KIRO7)