Kansas City Chiefs Say All Players, Staff Safe After Parade Mass Shooting

Three people have been detained following a tragic mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade to celebrate their Super Bowl victory on Sunday, police said.

Twenty-two people suffered gunshot wounds, some considered life-threatening, police said. One person has died.

The Chiefs said all members of their organization are safe. That includes the players and coaches.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for,” the statement read. “We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Players and coaches were reportedly returning to Arrowhead Stadium when the shooting occurred.

Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “Praying for Kansas City.” He included three emojis praying hands.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

The Associated Press reports:

“Offensive tackle Donovan Smith, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safety Justin Reid were among the Chiefs players offering similar statements of support on social media.

“‘My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents — a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger,’” ‘ offensive guard Trey Smith posted on X. ‘You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.’

“The parade was a celebration of the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers that gave them their second straight Super Bowl title.”

The NFL also issued a statement on the tragedy.