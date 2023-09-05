Police Investigating Kanye West, Love Interest for Steamy Boat Ride

Rapper Kanye West and new love interest Bianci Censori are under investigation by Italian police for potentially breaking the nation’s “standards of public decorum” after some serious public displays of affection while riding on a boat.

West bared his naked backside while Censori knelt in front of him during a ride on a Venice river taxi, the Daily Mail reported. Other photos show West, 46, sitting while Censori, 28, placed her head on his lap.

A police source told the Daily Mail that others who spotted the couple complained and that police are expected to question West in the coming days.

“There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,” the source told the outlet.

“… You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

“The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies. The offence being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

The councillor for public security. Elisabetta Pesce, told the Mail that the couple’s actions were clearly inappropriate.

“Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world,” she said.

A spokesperson for the boat rented by West said the company was unaware of any potential indecency taking place between West and Pesce, a Yeezy employee.