Elon Musk to Remove ‘Block’ Feature From X/Twitter

More changes are on the way for Elon Musk’s Twitter, and we don’t just mean the platform’s name change to X.

Videos by Rare

Along with that major decision, Musk announced that users will no longer be able to silence others — as the “block” feature is being removed.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” Musk posted to X on Friday. “Makes no sense.”

Musk suggested that users instead use the “mute” feature to silence another user. Apparently, the “mute” button will remain.

The difference, of course, is that muting someone only removes their comments from a timeline. The “block” allows you to keep that person from reading your posts or commenting on them.

This, of course, has the Musk naysayers upset — as they want to remain in control of their own timeline, warding off negative or hateful comments under their posts with the ability to “block” another user.

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

“When you sign up for Twitter, your Tweets are public by default; anyone can view and interact with your Tweets,” the company explains on its help page. “If you protect your Tweets, you’ll receive a request when new people want to follow you, which you can approve or deny.”

Musk became owner of the company formerly known as Twitter in October 2022 after closing a $44 billion deal. He is considered the wealthiest person in the world.