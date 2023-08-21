A United Airlines pilot was caught on video in Colorado hacking away at a parking gate at the Denver International Airport with an ax.

As reported by the New York Post, the pilot shared that he had “hit his breaking point” when he went off on the closed parking gate. The footage captured by a security camera caught Kenneth Henderson Jones marching towards the closed parking gate. His intimidating march was accompanied by his threatening ax.

Pilot Loses It As He Hacks Parking Gate With Ax (Video)

With his full sized ax in hand, that he somehow had right when he needed it, he got into position right in front of the gate arm. Kenneth, age 63, began whaling on the gate, nailing the arm with his ax repeatedly. He managed to hit the gate 23 times before it finally came loose and hit the ground. With the gate finally defeated, Kenneth was ready to call it a day. Before he could escape, two airport workers came to diffuse the situation and take the weapon away from the crazed man.

Kenneth apparently was unaware that brutally murdering a gate arm was such a big deal, struggling to keep his ax and just head home. The workers were persistent however, and managed to take the ax away from Kenneth.

The police then arrived and arrested Kenneth. He has been suspended from piloting until further notice. He was then charged for a misdemeanor and criminal mischief. In response to the arrest, Kenneth told authorities that was simply “trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting,” by annihilating the bothersome gate.

