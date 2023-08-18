Jeffery Epstein Connection To Barack Obama Revealed

Newly released information surrounding Jeffery Epstein shows that he connected Kathryn Ruemmler, who has worked with and for both the Clintons and Obama, to JPMorgan as a potential client.

As reported by CNBC, the latest filings show that Kathryn Ruemmler was referred to JPMorgan as a potential client, which the bank took rather well. This happened six years after Epstein was let go from JPMorgan as a client. Not to mention, this came just four months before Epstein was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges, and five months before he allegedly killed himself in the Manhattan federal prison.

Kathryn Ruemmler is an acclaimed White House lawyer who worked under the Clinton Administration, even serving as a key witness for the Clinton Foundation in the Special Counsel investigation of Robert Mueller. Later on, President Barak Obama also took her in. Kathryn Ruemmler served as the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the DOJ under the Obama Administration.

Jeffery Epstein Connected Obama’s “Trusted Advisor” To JPMorgan

$MMTLP Key Updates covering the SEC, Congress and Kathryn Ruemmler who has been a governor at FINRA since 2021 without being elected. According to CNBC, Ruemmler was touted by Epstein's PA to JP Morgan as a would be customer. FINRA did not even do any background check on… pic.twitter.com/1QdJmlwgAz — TradingSecrets (@TradingSecrets7) August 16, 2023

The Daily Beast reported in 2020, that Obama saw Kathryn as a close colleague. He is quoted as saying in 2014: “Kathy has become one of my most trusted advisers over the past few years. I deeply value her smarts, her judgment, and her wit—but most importantly her uncanny ability to see around the corners that nobody else anticipates.” CNBC also reports that Kathryn was Obama’s longest serving White House general counsel.

Though JPMorgan reportedly denied any wrongdoing in the Epstein case where they were accused of supporting Epstein’s sex trafficking empire in the US Virgin Islands, JPMorgan did admit that Epstein was involved with their connection to Kathryn. The statement reads: “Epstein was involved in the establishment of a customer relationship with Kathryn Ruemmler.” Also in the 2020 report by the Daily Beast, Kathryn was seen at Epstein’s court appearance, there to show support. She was considered as a potential lawyer involved in the disputing of the case itself, however her close ties to Obama and others made her think twice. However she did sit in on the appearance due to her “professional relationship” with Jeffery Epstein.

