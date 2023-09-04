Employee Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Burger King

In what could be considered a whopper of an accident, a Burger King employee was injured after a wayward vehicle crashed into the restaurant in Solon, Ohio.
Videos by Rare
Police said the employee was transported to a local hospital, though reports suggest the injures are non-life-threatening. Names and ages of the injured employee and driver of the vehicle have not been released to the public.
Nor was the make and year of the vehicle.
But WEWS in Cleveland did report that the establishment was missing a portion of one of its walls following the accident — which occurred around 1 p.m. locally on Sunday afternoon. It is not known if the driver of the vehicle was a Burger King customer.
This particular Burger King was located on Aurora Road. A sign that read, “Do Not Block, Burger King Entrance,” also appears to have been damaged.
Solon is a city of about 24,000 people and located in Cuyahoga County, about 20 minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Burger King has been in the news quite a bit lately, as it’s currently facing a class-action lawsuit claiming the Whopper sandwiches in its advertising are considerably bigger than the ones being served. A Miami judge rejected the company’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.