Employee Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Burger King

In what could be considered a whopper of an accident, a Burger King employee was injured after a wayward vehicle crashed into the restaurant in Solon, Ohio.

Police said the employee was transported to a local hospital, though reports suggest the injures are non-life-threatening. Names and ages of the injured employee and driver of the vehicle have not been released to the public.

Nor was the make and year of the vehicle.

A Burger King in Solon, Ohio is missing a portion of one its walls after a vehicle ran into the establishment. (WEWS)

But WEWS in Cleveland did report that the establishment was missing a portion of one of its walls following the accident — which occurred around 1 p.m. locally on Sunday afternoon. It is not known if the driver of the vehicle was a Burger King customer.

This particular Burger King was located on Aurora Road. A sign that read, “Do Not Block, Burger King Entrance,” also appears to have been damaged.

Solon is a city of about 24,000 people and located in Cuyahoga County, about 20 minutes southeast of Cleveland.

Burger King has been in the news quite a bit lately, as it’s currently facing a class-action lawsuit claiming the Whopper sandwiches in its advertising are considerably bigger than the ones being served. A Miami judge rejected the company’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

A close-up of a Whopper from Burger King. (Getty)