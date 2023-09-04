Biden Dodges Question On Ignoring East Palestine, Ohio During Florida Trip (Video)

President Biden took a trip to Live Oak, Florida this weekend to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia. Reporters asked Biden why he has yet to visit East Palestine, Ohio after a massive train derailment that spilled a large amount of toxic waste, resulting in the contamination of wildlife and nearby water sources earlier this year.

When asked why he has yet to visit the site of this tragic incident, he responded, “There’s a lot going on here and I just haven’t been able to break.” Biden then went on to explain that he has upcoming trips to India and Vietnam, so it may take him a while to get to Ohio.

JOE BIDEN: “I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There’s a lot going on.”



It has now been 211 days since the toxic train derailment and 184 days since he promised that he would visit.pic.twitter.com/0seSzXPP4M — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2023

Let’s not forget the magnitude of this train derailment. To this day, East Palestine continues to grapple with the enduring consequences of the derailment. Residents in the area have reported feeling dizziness, nausea, headaches, and respiratory issues resulting from the inhalation of chemicals. The federal government handled the derailment by deciding to burn off these toxic chemicals, which resulted in the spread of fumes across a significantly larger area. The cloud of fumes was so extensive that it could be seen from space.

Biden obviously has more interest in tending to the needs and desires of people outside of America, rather than the people of this Nation. It would appear that Biden only traveled to Live Oak in order to blame the hurricane on ‘Climate Change.’

PATHETIC!

