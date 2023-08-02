Endangered Sea Turtle Expected to Survive After Surgery to Remove Fishing Hook

A critically endangered sea turtle swallowed something that was meant for a fish, and now the turtle is lucky to be alive.

Videos by Rare

But alive it is after undergoing surgery, according to the MERR Institute in Lewes, Delaware.

The drama began last week, when a fisherman in Slaughter Beach discovered that the Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle had been stuck to a fishing line. Rather than cut the hook and set the turtle free, the fisherman did the right thing and reeled in the critter.

Cutting the turtle free could have caused it a slow and gruesome death, MERR officials said — requesting that others who witness sea turtles in similar predicaments not cut them loose.

Officials are hopeful Stormy the sea turtle will be able to soon return to the wild following surgery. (MERR Institute)

While at MERR, the turtle received assessment and care, as well as the name “Stormy,” given that it was being examined while thunderstorms were going on. Eventually, the turtle was transferred to the Virginia Aquarium and Science Center, where it underwent surgery to have the hook removed from its esophagus.

Now, while Stormy has a long road to recovery ahead, there is optimism the turtle can return to its natural habitat.

MERR Institute describes itself as being “on call 24/7 to provide rescue and care for marine mammals and sea turtles that might be ill, injured, entangled or otherwise in need,” via the organization’s website.

Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles are considered the most endangered sea turtles in the world, per WRDE.