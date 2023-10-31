Authorities Release More Details About Matthew Perry’s Death

The death of Friends actor Matthew Perry shocked the entertainment industry, with little being known about how it happened.

Videos by Rare

Reports say that Perry drowned in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. But the LA County coroner said more tests will be needed before an exact cause of death can be determined. Among those tests is a toxicology report, which could take several months.

While the cause of death is being listed by the medical examiner’s officer as “deferred,” officials did reveal some details about Perry’s death, via the Los Angeles Times.

According to officials, the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at Perry’s home at 4:07 p.m. Pacific, with police arriving three minutes after that.

“An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. “The patient was found by a bystander who had re-positioned the victim where the head was out of water” in the hot tub.

“Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased.”

The late Matthew Perry speaks about his book with Matt Brennan during the 28th Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22, 2023. (Getty)

Perry often spoke and wrote about his substance addictions, though he was said to be sober for more than a year.

Police told the LA Times that no illicit drugs were discovered in Perry’s home.

“(The) cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.” said Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division that is investigating Perry’s death.

Per Cox News Desk:

“A deferred case generally means that an autopsy has been completed, but the examiner needs more time and additional investigation into the death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“… One law enforcement source, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity because the ongoing investigation, said prescription medications recovered at the home will be part of the review. Such a review is common practice, the Times reported.”t