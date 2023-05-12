Family Mourns Death of 5-Year-Old Girl Hit by Tractor-Trailer While Crossing Street

5-year-old Sidney Mae Olson from Andover, Massachusetts has tragically died after being hit by a tractor-trailer this past Tuesday. The accident occurred on a busy freeway when the girl and her mother were walking to an art class. The crosswalk sign gave the mother and daughter the go-ahead to cross the street.

The family released an official statement obtained by People which partially reads, “As long-time residents of the neighborhood, we’ve followed that route hundreds of times before. The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives.”

Child Tragically Killed in Horrific Accident

Sidney was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer cooperated with police and it doesn’t seem like he will be facing any charges at this time. The driver was driving a truck for the wholesale food distributor Sysco.

Sysco also released a statement obtained by WCVB-5, which read, “The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston. We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss.”

The Olson family’s statement continued, discussing the bright light that was Sidney, “Sidney was a bright-eyed, energetic girl with springy curls. She was fiercely creative, styling her own outfits, choreographing elaborate performances, and filling our home with her unique brand of abstract art…Our greatest hope is that Sidney’s boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy.”

The statement also contained a plea to make the intersection safer for the community. It states, “This intersection has long been considered dangerous. While we’re not engineers, we also know our community can do better. We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now.”