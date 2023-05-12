‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Accused of Being a Toxic Work Environment

Staff members are saying that some producers on The Kelly Clarkson Show have made it a “toxic” place to work.

In a recent exposé from Rolling Stone, ten former employees and one current staffer shared their experiences working on the show. According to the report (via ET), the unnamed informers are all “veterans in the entertainment industry.”

Among the allegations, employees claimed that they were underpaid and stressed out, and that any official complaints to human resources were not taken seriously. One went so far as to call The Kelly Clarkson Show “the worst experience I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Us Weekly tells us that the report called out one specific member of Clarkson’s team: executive producer Alex Duda.

“I think Alex Duda’s a monster,” one source said to Rolling Stone, “I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.”

Employees Say Kelly Clarkson Is Not to Blame

Employees maintained that Kelly Clarkson herself isn’t responsible for the negative workplace environment. In fact, some alleged that the star had no idea what has been going on with her crew behind the scenes.

“I would be shocked if she knew,” said one staffer (via ET). “I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that.”

However, one employee told ET that it was a “surprise” to learn that other staff members felt this way.

“Kelly is a fast-paced production and isn’t without stress, but nothing about the environment rises to being labeled toxic,” said the source. “The show is still paying us although we had to shut down early because of the writers’ strike. Also, they’re finding a way for staff to stay in L.A. to work on the show even though the show will shoot in New York next season.”

A representative from NBCU issued a statement to the media outlet, as well, saying, “We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue. When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”