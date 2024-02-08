Fires Erupt In Moscow After Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladimir Putin

0 Votes

Fires erupted in Moscow, the capitol city of Russia, this evening after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson posted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin to his website TuckerCarlson.com. The interview is currently making it’s way through ever channel of the internet, as hundreds of millions of people are expected to watch the interview.

Videos by Rare

Could these fires be a retaliation against Russia and Vladimir Putin for taking an interview with Tucker Carlson? See that full interview below…

See videos of the fires erupting in Moscow right now below…

We do not yet know the severity of these fires, but the fact that they have arisen just as the interview with Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin is airing, it’s strange to say the least. We will update this story as it unfolds.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tucker Carlson Releases Bombshell Interview With Vladimir Putin

Biden Makes Surprise Address To The Nation