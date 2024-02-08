Fires Erupt In Moscow After Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladimir Putin

Fires erupted in Moscow, the capitol city of Russia, this evening after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson posted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin to his website TuckerCarlson.com. The interview is currently making it’s way through ever channel of the internet, as hundreds of millions of people are expected to watch the interview.

Videos by Rare

Could these fires be a retaliation against Russia and Vladimir Putin for taking an interview with Tucker Carlson? See that full interview below…

Ep. 73 The Vladimir Putin Interview pic.twitter.com/67YuZRkfLL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 8, 2024

See videos of the fires erupting in Moscow right now below…

BREAKING: Multiple buildings on fire in Moscow, Russia pic.twitter.com/2GieX9kQBx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 8, 2024

OMG 👀 MOSCOW ON FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JEEwKjmGx8 — MAKS 23 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) February 8, 2024

We do not yet know the severity of these fires, but the fact that they have arisen just as the interview with Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin is airing, it’s strange to say the least. We will update this story as it unfolds.