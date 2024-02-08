Tucker Carlson Releases Bombshell Interview With Vladimir Putin

Tucker Carlson has officially released his bombshell interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin this evening, angering the establishment, and giving Americans their first real insight into the thinking of Putin and Russia following the conflict in Ukraine.

Videos by Rare

The European Union has reportedly mulled sanctioning Carlson over the interview. Newsweek reported on that yesterday….

Carlson’s work in Russia could see the former Fox News host in hot water with the EU, Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister and current member of the European Parliament, told Newsweek. The lawmaker—who has called for the EU to explore imposing a “travel ban” on Carlson—described Carlson as “a mouthpiece” of former President Donald Trump and Putin, adding: “As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well.” https://www.newsweek.com/tucker-carlson-sanctions-eu-putin-interview-1867655

See Carlson’s full interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin HERE.