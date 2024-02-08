Biden Makes Surprise Address To The Nation

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation tonight from the White House after a damning report was released by Robert Hur in which the special counsel reported that Biden would not be charged in his classified documents investigation.

Videos by Rare

The report revealed that Biden could not remember the years in which he served as Vice President under President Barack Obama. It also stated that investigators viewed Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory.” Could these remarks be pertaining to the Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin interview that was released this afternoon?

See Biden’s live remarks from the White House at 7:45 PM EST below…