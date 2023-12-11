Florida Man, 19, Arrested for Threatening Mass Shooting on NY Subway

A Florida man has been arrested for making threats of a mass shooting on a New York subway over Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said.

Robert Trout, just 19-years old, allegedly posted a video on Instagram to make the threats, reportedly saying he intended to travel to New York and “cause havoc on the subway.”

Prosecutors say he brandished multiple firearms in the video — including two semi-automatic guns with extended clips.

“If you’re from New York City, do not take the train on Thursday evening,” Trout said in the video

He also reportedly held 60 bullets in the video and said, “Sixty shots — that’s 60 people dead.”

Not long after that, Trout was arrested as those who saw the video reported him to police.

“The NYPD and federal law enforcement authorities made clear prior to and on Thanksgiving that there were no specific credible threats to New York City, including to the transit system, and we are grateful to policing professionals here, and across the country, for the work they do to keep New Yorkers safe,” MTA spokesperson Joana Flores said in a statement.

Per ABC7 News:

“Trout made his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, and was ordered to be detained pending further proceedings.

“If convicted, Trout faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.”

Robert Trout is accused of making threats of a mass shooting. (ABC7 News)