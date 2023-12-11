Two Milwaukee Men Charged in Crime Spree Spanning Several Days, Including Police Chase

Two men in Milwaukee were allegedly up to no good, and for multiple days, leading to a car chase with police. Eventually, they were captured, charged and booked.

Kenneth Brown, 22, and Kenneth Rogers, 19, reportedly were caught on surveillance video firing guns, before getting into a stolen Honda CRV with New Mexico plates. When police caught up, the two reportedly fled the scene.

WISN TV offered more details, citing the criminal complaint:

“Hours after the shooting, Milwaukee police spotted the Honda CRV with New Mexico plates near 91st and Silver Spring Drive. Police tried to pull the driver, but they started driving away. Police chased the suspects for about three and a half miles. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole at 51st & Hampton in Milwaukee and two people get out of the CRV and start to run.”

Witnesses said Rogers was carrying a black handgun as he ran to elude officers.

“Rogers and Brown stopped running as the officers continued commands to drop the gun,’ the criminal complaint said. “Shots were discharged, resulting in both Brown and Rogers being taken into custody and transported to the hospital.”

WISN added, “Police say they recovered a .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol equipped with a laser sight on the ground near where Rogers was arrested. Waukesha police, who are investigating the shooting,” said there were eight shell casings recovered at the scene, five spent 9mm casings and three spent .45 caliber casings.”

Drugs including fentanyl were found in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Per WISN:

Kenneth Brown is facing eight charges, including first and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and Driving a vehicle without owner’s consent. Kenneth Rogers is facing five charges, including flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and possession with intent to sell. https://www.wisn.com/article/two-charged-milwaukee-police-chase-shooting/46094996#