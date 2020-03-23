Reckless Spring Breakers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Oh look, what we expected to happen actually happened. What a shock, I am devastated, these poor kids. PFT. Yeah right, no, they get what they deserve. While all of us are hiding in, practicing our self-isolation and monitoring our health due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these idiotic kids are out and about doing what? Partying and ‘livin’ the life’ infecting us all by ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Yes, these dumb college students decided that it was a good idea to just go out and about in the open and party like it was the end of the world. Congratulations, you have all played yourself, children. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, last week there were several reports of Florida beaches being pretty much packed by spring breakers.

This will end up being a major life lesson, because I guarantee you by now they have definitely realized this illness wasn't worth the little bit of fun they had partying. I just feel bad for their families at the people they passed this to before they were diagnosed. — RachelBeverlin83 (@carpet_cruiser) March 23, 2020

Several of them took to social media to note that they are not canceling their trips because they had planned it for months and basically they had quite a busy year and they deserved it. So, they weren’t going to let the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak stop them from parting. So, not surprisingly enough, several of these beachgoers tested positive for the virus. Womp, womp, womp. Thank you for being dumb and putting us all at risk, you animals. Go thank Gov. Ron Desantis for your diagnosis.

According to health experts, five UT Students are currently recovering after testing positive during their trip. Though a statement released by the university, they stated they wished their students well but didn’t clarify as to where exactly they had gone or if they actually live on campus. Still, the university stated, ““We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC Advertisement — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

The recent diagnoses come as spring breakers were shown on the news downplaying the COVID-19 outbreak, which sparked viral criticism online despite CDC and local officials’ recommendations. A spring breaker at Miami Beach interviewed by CBS News stated, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. About two months we’ve had this trip planned, two, three months, and we’re just out here to having a good time.”

Public Health Officials in Florida reported more than 760 cases, with a total of 13 deaths due to the virus. More than 15,000 people have died worldwide with at least 200 in the United States.

Our grandparents were asked to go to war we asked these assholes to stay home on the couch and they can’t even do that. — Chris Nilan (@KnucklesNilan30) March 18, 2020

Luckily for us, the University of Tampa, along with numerous other schools across the U.S., decided to switch all of their classes online off-campus, but resident halls are still open for UT students.

Hey people, be smart, please stay inside and practice social distancing. The Coronavirus outbreak isn’t a joke. The last thing we need is a total lockdown.

