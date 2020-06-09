A Fort Meyers, Florida woman awoke to find two murderous lizards fighting each other on her front porch because apparently living in Florida is essentially the same thing as living in The Land of the Lost.

Susan Geshel said she heard a loud pounding on her front porch and when she went to investigate she found the pair of gators going at each other. She captured the alligator deathmatch on video and posted it to her Facebook.

In the video, one of the gators appears to be trying to walk away, as if to say, “it’s chill bro it’s chill, my bad my bad” when the other gator, not yet finished teaching this first gator a lesson, opens its mouth and then suddenly clamps down on its foe’s midsection. Geshel said she called wildlife officials to come handle the incident but by the time they arrived, the gators had both retreated to a pond across the street.

A couple of thoughts:

1. I love that the gators slinking back to the pond across the street from the woman’s house is the end of the story. “Oh good, they walked fifty feet over that way so they can lay in wait for someone’s cat or toddler to come along and become their dinner. Problem solved! Good job everyone.”

2. Gators are definitely not the problem some people (me!) make them out to be in Florida, but it’s still absolutely surreal to see prehistoric lizards wandering around a condo. It does not seem like it should be a thing. I don’t own a gun currently because I don’t feel the need but if I lived in a Florida neighborhood with ponds and wet, brushy areas I’d think long and hard about adding a shotgun to my grocery list. If I find a python chillin’ in a tree in my backyard that thing is definitely getting a few rounds.